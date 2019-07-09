Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (RRTS) and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Contrasting side by side

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), both competing one another are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 11 0.17 N/A -93.71 0.00 Air Transport Services Group Inc. 23 1.32 N/A 1.02 22.60

Table 1 demonstrates Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -19.1% Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 38.5% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Air Transport Services Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and Air Transport Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 21.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and Air Transport Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 91.8% respectively. About 36.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -3.31% 5.72% -14.81% -31.35% -80.37% -10.58% Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.14% -1.76% -5.98% 19.29% 5.18% 0.57%

For the past year Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Air Transport Services Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Air Transport Services Group Inc. beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.