Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (IGLD) Shorts Raised By 46.6%

Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD) had an increase of 46.6% in short interest. IGLD’s SI was 497,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 46.6% from 339,300 shares previously. With 489,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s short sellers to cover IGLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 450 shares traded. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) has declined 86.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IGLD News: 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q REV. $672.0M; 02/04/2018 – SOME IGLD HLDRS ‘LACK’ CONFIDENCE IN EXTERNAL DIRS’ ABILITY:CO; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 IGLD TO INCLUDE HOLDERS’ PROPOSED RESOLUTION IN MEETING AGENDA; 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 36C; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 10C; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – ON APRIL 10, CO NOTIFIED BY BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL THAT COURT PARTIALLY CERTIFIED CLAIM AS CLASS ACTION; 02/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD:SOME HOLDERS URGING COMPANY TO DISCUSS RESOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT A REVIEW OF CO’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND WORK PLAN FOR COMING YEARS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL’S SERVICE PROVIDER WAS REMOVED FROM THE PROCEEDING IN SPECIFIED CLASS ACTION

Analysts expect Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $26.87 EPS change or 99.52% from last quarter’s $-27 EPS. After having $-0.89 EPS previously, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 21,385 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO REV. $1,530.9M; 16/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Revenue $1.53B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Roadrunner Transportation Systems , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRTS); 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $6.37 million. The firm offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company has market cap of $365.46 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload & Express Services , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.