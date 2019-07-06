Rnc Capital Management Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position By $23.26 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Boeing Co Com (BA) Position By $338,500

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 20.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,354 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 7,897 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 6,543 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $200.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stake by 156.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 77,538 shares as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 127,031 shares with $38.13M value, up from 49,493 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corporation now has $103.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Llc has 0.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell And Loewy Inc owns 3,009 shares. First Advisors LP reported 166,907 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 10,835 shares or 0.06% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2,157 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,403 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 6,036 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 62,150 shares. North Star Invest Corp owns 7,947 shares. 158,800 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has 2,131 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 9,634 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Company. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,393 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 220,607 shares to 37,712 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 9,927 shares and now owns 3,327 shares. Vanguard Russell 3000 Etf (VTHR) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $450 target in Thursday, January 10 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. $2.00 million worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30 million on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No sanctions over Russian missile deal – Erdogan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 10. Vertical Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating.