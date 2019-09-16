Rnc Capital Management Upped Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding; Sunair Services (SNR) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 54.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 4,911 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 13,997 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 9,086 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $213.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF

Sunair Services Corp (SNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 66 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 45 sold and reduced their stakes in Sunair Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 59.88 million shares, up from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sunair Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 312,215 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR)

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.7% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for 4.25 million shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 985,388 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 129,500 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Equitec Specialists Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 194,467 shares.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment CFO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Senior Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SNR’s profit will be $9.98M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,531 shares to 355,052 valued at $47.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) stake by 241,748 shares and now owns 89,807 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.41% above currents $379.76 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating.