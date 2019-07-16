Rnc Capital Management Upped Bristol (BMY) Position; IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (IMUC) Shorts Increased By 126.44%

IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (OTCMKTS:IMUC) had an increase of 126.44% in short interest. IMUC’s SI was 19,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 126.44% from 8,700 shares previously. With 232,400 avg volume, 0 days are for IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s short sellers to cover IMUC’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.68% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0164. About 54,041 shares traded. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) has declined 92.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.97% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 40,474 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 859,292 shares with $41.00M value, up from 818,818 last quarter. Bristol now has $72.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 7,100 shares to 12,200 valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) stake by 7,900 shares and now owns 9,600 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune therapies for the treatment of various cancers. The company has market cap of $687,732. The Company’s lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ICT-140, a DC immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.