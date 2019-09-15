Rnc Capital Management Trimmed Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $539,355 as Market Valuation Rose; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Grandfield & Dodd Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 106,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68 million, down from 108,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,259 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 63,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.11 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.