Rnc Capital Management Trimmed Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $764,917; HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 19.28% above currents $127.85 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) latest ratings:

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 5,503 shares as Johnson& Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 229,817 shares with $32.13 million value, down from 235,320 last quarter. Johnson& Johnson now has $336.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.58. About 4.84M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $31,024 was made by Elcan Patricia F on Tuesday, August 6.

The stock increased 1.39% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 787,502 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Beckershospitalreview.com which released: "How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q2 – Becker's Hospital Review" on August 12, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has 41,432 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset stated it has 12 shares. Farmers holds 1.43% or 38,656 shares. Natl Pension has invested 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 83,166 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc World Corporation reported 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Polar Llp invested in 381,048 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 6,529 shares. Ls Limited invested in 3,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Putnam Fl Mngmt invested 0.35% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). British Columbia Mngmt Corp owns 75,719 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,701 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $41.56 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 4,883 shares to 270,154 valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 6,752 shares and now owns 91,925 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Management Ltd reported 6,995 shares. South Street Advsr Lc reported 8,872 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Vernon Inv Management Llc invested in 3,241 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Permanens Cap Lp holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.25% stake. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,987 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 6,850 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) invested in 203,243 shares. Interocean Cap Lc invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.63% or 6,068 shares in its portfolio. 84,697 are held by Flippin Bruce Porter Inc. 5,583 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. Carderock Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 5,089 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 16.63% above currents $127.58 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.