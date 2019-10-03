Rnc Capital Management Trimmed Its International Paper Co (IP) Stake by $33.84 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 52,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 57,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 110,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.23 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 97.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 786,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 20,137 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, down from 807,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 3.07M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Incorporated (NYSE:GIS) by 7,643 shares to 578,488 shares, valued at $30.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 390,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.35 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year's $1.56 per share. IP's profit will be $394.35 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year's $0.72 per share. CL's profit will be $609.19M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

