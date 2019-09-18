Rnc Capital Management Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $26.89 Million; Share Price Declined; Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $25.77 Million; Share Price Declined

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 42.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 498,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 667,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.54M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 665,247 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 532,410 shares to 587,050 shares, valued at $28.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 109,113 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 608,630 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 302,513 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,433 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 53,996 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 1.25% or 133,776 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 741,792 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2,586 shares. 12,250 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt. Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 879,768 shares. Piershale has 5,965 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

