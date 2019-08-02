Rnc Capital Management Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $3.87 Million; Heritage-crystal Clean (HCCI) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 1.17M shares with $62.94M value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $237.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Heritage-crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 47 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 34 cut down and sold their equity positions in Heritage-crystal Clean Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 14.44 million shares, up from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heritage-crystal Clean Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 250,326 shares to 1.06M valued at $33.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 40,474 shares and now owns 859,292 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.91% or 705,221 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company has 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,151 shares. Davis R M Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 19,399 shares. Invesco invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19.31 million shares. First United Commercial Bank holds 1.13% or 33,905 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y invested in 2.3% or 37,933 shares. Oak Associate Oh has invested 5.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First State Bank Of Hutchinson owns 5,535 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 12.15M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.07% stake. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 343,142 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,300 shares. Covington Management has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) At US$27.37? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $649.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 49.12 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.65 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for 1.21 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 690,000 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 433,750 shares. The Wyoming-based Cannell Capital Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.53 million shares.