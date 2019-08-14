Rnc Capital Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Gradient Investments Has Upped Stake by $8.87 Million

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 13183.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 73,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 73,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.8. About 486,298 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 11,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196.05. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) debt fund loan fuels apartment tower from New Orleans developer – Nashville Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 51,991 shares. Delphi Ma has 1.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,154 shares. 275 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Lc. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 385,562 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 10,443 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 93,085 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 68,402 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Natl Trust holds 1,144 shares. First Manhattan invested in 4,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,346 were reported by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, St Germain D J Co has 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky-based Barr E S And has invested 3.74% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 944 shares to 3,963 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 338,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,954 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Darden Restaurants (DRI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.