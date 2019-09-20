Rnc Capital Management Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Boosted by $14.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $897,624

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 195,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 683,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.73M, up from 488,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.41 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Group Inc has 14,908 shares. Alpine Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 27,000 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 34,400 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.22% or 10,882 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argent Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,725 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,576 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 25,804 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 759,150 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.99% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 117,058 shares. Laffer Invests invested in 8,062 shares. 74,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 9,297 are owned by Sns Grp. Leuthold Grp Lc reported 53,674 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.63 million shares or 1.47% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,254 shares to 756,808 shares, valued at $37.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.22% or 70,422 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Sa reported 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aureus Asset Management Ltd has 8,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gibraltar Mgmt has 4.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 152,246 shares. Duff And Phelps Management holds 96,745 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication invested in 264,430 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 14,982 shares. Essex Fincl Incorporated owns 1.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 151,216 shares. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 37,103 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Burney holds 0.1% or 55,340 shares. Orleans La reported 2.01% stake. Stoneridge Inv Limited Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 49,361 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Llc owns 10,965 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Focused Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.71% or 3.71 million shares.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,525 shares to 6,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).