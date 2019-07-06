Rnc Capital Management Position In Metlife (MET) Was Increased; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Rose, Grs Advisors Boosted Stake by $3.42 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 95,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 764,062 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53M, up from 668,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET)

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares to 288,631 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,024 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 0.06% or 24,820 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 234,241 shares. St Johns Invest Management Company Lc owns 220 shares. Grs Advisors Lc invested 7.54% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 76,329 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 11,500 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Carroll Finance Associate Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,414 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp reported 52,356 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 47,492 shares. 82,550 are held by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Round Table Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,500 shares. 59,614 were reported by Epoch Investment Prtnrs. Cetera Advisor Network accumulated 0.01% or 7,217 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. 654 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 338,573 shares to 87,954 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY).