Rnc Capital Management Position in Carnival (CCL) Boosted as Stock Declined; Perficient (PRFT) Stock Value Rose While Bbt Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $617,031

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 22,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 279,248 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 137,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 401,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 263,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0% or 3,957 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sg Americas Lc reported 15,057 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 199,933 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Llc invested 1.86% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.26 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Pinebridge Lp stated it has 13,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 116,672 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 0.05% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 872,921 shares. 12,335 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,215 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares to 229,817 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 338,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

