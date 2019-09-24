Rnc Capital Management Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 218.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 185,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 269,709 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, up from 84,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 45,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 669,998 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.72M, up from 624,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 10.88 million shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 802,816 shares to 90,197 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Growth Fd (VWILX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Finance Ltd Co invested in 15,744 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 830,748 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 6.35 million shares. 109,836 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Freestone Cap Limited Com reported 155,508 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 312,427 shares. American Research & Mngmt Commerce stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 12,973 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,709 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oxbow Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 42,872 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 972,399 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares to 58,495 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,474 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.