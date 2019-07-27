Rnc Capital Management Maintains Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); As Travelers Co(The) (TRV) Market Valuation Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $925,846

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 31,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 697,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.78 million, up from 666,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Travelers Co(The) (TRV) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 6,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 118,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Co(The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 946,219 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 944 shares to 3,963 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 359,232 shares. Axa owns 0.61% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.74 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.74% or 1.04M shares. Monetary Grp holds 0.3% or 13,125 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 558,665 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt accumulated 75,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.18% or 54,300 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association has invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Southport Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Df Dent And stated it has 353,767 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Securities invested in 36,782 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Notis stated it has 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Whittier Of Nevada owns 19,620 shares.

