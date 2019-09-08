Rnc Capital Management Lifted Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Market Valuation Declined While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increased Its Holding

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 110.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 57,030 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 27,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 455,400 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 250,326 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.15M, up from 806,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.02% or 40,582 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited accumulated 32,033 shares. Geode Capital Lc has 974,613 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oarsman holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 7,757 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Smithfield Trust Communications invested in 0% or 55 shares. Mason Street has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 25,082 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone has 26,647 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,690 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 5,784 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 14,990 shares. Burney invested in 72,729 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 232,018 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 155,272 shares to 263,134 shares, valued at $27.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Murphy Cap Management reported 127,749 shares. Wheatland has 2.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 106,627 shares. 44,402 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Hikari Pwr accumulated 97,200 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 67,545 were reported by Gagnon Secs Limited Liability. Tower Bridge has 201,761 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.72% stake. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And has 13,144 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 61,730 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advsrs Asset holds 1.23M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 14.20 million shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,211 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.71% or 928,297 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 7,100 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA).