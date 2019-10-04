Rnc Capital Management Lifted Its Blackrock (BLK) Position; Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) Has 2.33 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.13, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 7 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold equity positions in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 541,756 shares, down from 662,111 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 1059% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 41,968 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 45,931 shares with $21.56 million value, up from 3,963 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $66.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $425.82. About 181,796 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Issue of Equity; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 06/03/2018 – Short-term bonds finally regaining their lustre – BlackRock; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Total Voting Rights; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 14/03/2018 – Brexit the biggest short-term risk: BlackRock’s Thiel; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS FED LIKELY TO INCREASE RATES THIS WEEK, MARKETS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO ADJUST THEIR 2019 RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Institutional Active Long-Term Net Outflows Were $7.1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc owns 69,639 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 24,564 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,625 shares.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 16,744 shares traded. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $157.63 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.42 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 7,254 shares to 756,808 valued at $37.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 29,540 shares and now owns 829,752 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc owns 1,041 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 27,989 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 132,640 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.07% or 462 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Comml Bank has invested 1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 105,054 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Transamerica Advsr has 293 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.17% or 21,516 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management accumulated 19,709 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 30,970 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).