Rnc Capital Management Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Alta Capital Management Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $329,300; Market Value Declined

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 52,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 624,394 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.86M, up from 571,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares to 229,817 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 843,336 shares to 17,739 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,743 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.