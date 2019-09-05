Rnc Capital Management Lifted By $2.89 Million Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake; HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (HCHDF) Shorts Increased By 2.6%

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had an increase of 2.6% in short interest. HCHDF’s SI was 149,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.6% from 146,100 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 375 days are for HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s short sellers to cover HCHDF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $2.782. About 2,300 shares traded. Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 366.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 15,880 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 20,211 shares with $3.68M value, up from 4,331 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $51.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.4. About 992,766 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 107 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 11.34% above currents $183.4 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

