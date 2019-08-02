Rnc Capital Management Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Financial Counselors Decreased by $377,996 Its Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 156.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 77,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 127,031 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 49,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $361.65. About 495,154 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 414,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 421,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 17.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.59 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 3,792 shares. Davenport accumulated 1.73 million shares or 1.16% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 35,572 shares. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Llc has invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). General Invsts invested in 600,000 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Massachusetts Com Ma has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 11,778 are held by Mirador Ltd Partnership. Amarillo Bank holds 5,151 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd holds 0.12% or 16,108 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 1.36% or 877,871 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 4.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Ltd Liability accumulated 330,618 shares or 0.97% of the stock. 39,007 are held by North Star Investment. Roundview Capital Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,548 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 6,323 shares to 104,018 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,462 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares to 166,594 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY) by 253,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 109,153 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi invested 1.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hyman Charles D reported 31,460 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 967 shares. 10,748 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 738 shares in its portfolio. 681,931 are held by Franklin Resource. Wheatland Advsrs owns 730 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prns Llc has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,339 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Manchester Limited Liability Corp has 584 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 427,979 shares. 511 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Northern Trust reported 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has 3,467 shares.