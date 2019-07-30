Rnc Capital Management Increased General Mills (GIS) Position By $10.53 Million; Senator Investment Group LP Has Boosted Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding

Senator Investment Group Lp increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp acquired 150,000 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 9.66%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 1.85 million shares with $76.55 million value, up from 1.70 million last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $16.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 3.89 million shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased General Mills Incorporated (GIS) stake by 56.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 206,553 shares as General Mills Incorporated (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 570,845 shares with $29.54 million value, up from 364,292 last quarter. General Mills Incorporated now has $32.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 2.06M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of DHI in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform” rating. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity. Hewatt Michael W also sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 170,000 valued at $199.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 337,000 shares and now owns 363,000 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “DR Horton (DHI) Tops Q3 EPS by 19c, Approves $1B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,056 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Gradient Invs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hennessy Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 67,200 shares. Underhill Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 5.91% or 269,925 shares. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 175,967 shares. Ssi Management accumulated 6,059 shares. Farmers Company invested 1.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dsam Partners (London) Limited owns 236,961 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 257,998 shares. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 12,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Limited Co holds 0.04% or 10,296 shares. Senator Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Impala Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 537,255 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -1.92% below currents $53.7 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. Credit Suisse maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 373,658 shares to 726,677 valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 7,100 shares and now owns 12,200 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.