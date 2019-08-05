Rnc Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased by $10.35 Million; Argyle Capital Management Decreased Verisign (VRSN) Position by $859,750; Stock Value Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 428,732 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 240,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 570,617 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.86 million, up from 329,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 44.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

