Rnc Capital Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Has Trimmed by $712,903; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Position by $352,184

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $291.23. About 41,986 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 893,013 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, down from 906,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 427,535 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares to 280,853 shares, valued at $40.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,099 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,763 shares to 18,836 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 95,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

