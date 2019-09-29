Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; BYD COMPANY LTD H SHARES (BYDDF) Shorts Raised By 0.35%

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 22,194 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 545,089 shares with $23.88M value, up from 522,895 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $70.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Xing on Italy Turmoil, U.S.-China Trade, Yuan (Video); 11/04/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$12 FROM C$13; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – AdvisorHub: Merrill and Morgan Stanley Part Ways with Midwestern Brokers; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13% FROM 1.63%; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

BYD COMPANY LTD H SHARES (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) had an increase of 0.35% in short interest. BYDDF’s SI was 10.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.35% from 10.19 million shares previously. With 97,200 avg volume, 105 days are for BYD COMPANY LTD H SHARES (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s short sellers to cover BYDDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 262,144 shares traded or 56.94% up from the average. BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products. It has a 35.76 P/E ratio. The firm makes and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries primarily for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments; mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and automobiles and auto-related molds and components, as well as provides assembly and automobiles leasing services.

More notable recent BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Impatient Investors Say â€˜Noâ€™ to Nio Stock and Chinaâ€™s Elon Musk Wannabe – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite New Developments, Nio Stock Makes TSLA Look Stable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agreement With Toyota One Of Several Exciting New Areas For BYD Auto – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BYD, Tesla Chasing Different E-Truck Dreams – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BYD eyes battery unit IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Goldman Sachs invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Axa reported 458,966 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 428,100 shares. Hourglass Capital Llc, Texas-based fund reported 170,347 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.81% or 4.09M shares. Raymond James & Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 548,043 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 28,331 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Whitnell & reported 17,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.51M shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 9,614 shares. Fil Limited holds 5.20M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 15,142 shares. Piedmont reported 18,912 shares. Cap Int Ca holds 0.07% or 23,138 shares in its portfolio.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,531 shares to 355,052 valued at $47.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) stake by 66,289 shares and now owns 6,925 shares. Vanguard Intl Growth Fd (VWILX) was reduced too.