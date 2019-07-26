Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $1.25 Million; As Exxonmobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $671,760

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 11,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 2.74M shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 08/03/2018 – OTP BANK NYRT OTPB.BU : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HUF 10500 FROM HUF 10400; 26/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Big @FinancialNews scoop: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape…More to follow on; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Raises $64 Million in Round Led by Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 401 shares to 3,748 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Braves Group (C) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,946 shares, and has risen its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co (A).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares to 166,594 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).