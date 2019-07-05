Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $378,500; As Disney W (DIS) Share Price Rose, Ubs Oconnor Upped Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Disney W (DIS) by 150.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 761,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.99 billion, up from 507,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Disney W for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 2.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 83,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 728,170 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 66,733 shares to 73,905 shares, valued at $294.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech by 286,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,342 shares, and cut its stake in Restaura.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,061 shares to 184,412 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,594 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).