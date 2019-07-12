Rnc Capital Management Has Upped By $823,020 Its Nucor (NUE) Stake; Oge Energy (OGE)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Oge Energy Corp (OGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 175 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 119 cut down and sold stock positions in Oge Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 132.15 million shares, down from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oge Energy Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 120 New Position: 55.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Nucor Corporation (NUE) stake by 24.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 14,190 shares as Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 73,214 shares with $4.27 million value, up from 59,024 last quarter. Nucor Corporation now has $16.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.00 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $102.09 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. for 293,703 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc owns 102,589 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has 1.49% invested in the company for 2.30 million shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 254,270 shares.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 1.06M shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 4.75% above currents $54.1 stock price. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUE in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $5.29 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 87,719 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,664 are owned by First Fincl In. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 144 shares. Bb&T invested in 16,375 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.08% or 58,350 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 125,886 shares. Savant Ltd Liability reported 5,055 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 175 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 9,373 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dorsey Whitney Commerce Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 3,746 shares. 42,153 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc holds 8,540 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 3,992 shares in its portfolio.