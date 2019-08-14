Rnc Capital Management Has Upped By $3.54 Million Its International Paper Co (IP) Stake; ANGANG STEEL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES H C (ANGGF) Sellers Increased By 17.31% Their Shorts

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased International Paper Co (IP) stake by 10.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 76,925 shares as International Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 807,087 shares with $37.34 million value, up from 730,162 last quarter. International Paper Co now has $15.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 4.04 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 3.64M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 8,807 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru reported 4.08M shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability has 813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mrj Capital holds 68,378 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 748,889 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru stated it has 74,937 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 176 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com stated it has 206,754 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,791 are held by Intrust Bankshares Na. 20,239 are owned by Marco Management Limited Liability Corp. Optimum Inv invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Burke Herbert National Bank Trust Communications has 0.35% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,534 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 128,822 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 16.10% above currents $40.05 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. Stephens downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 64,804 shares to 12,401 valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,451 shares and now owns 893,013 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) was reduced too.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.