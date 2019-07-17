Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Shares Declined; Falcon Edge Capital LP Holds Holding in Uranium Energy (UEC)

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,412 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, down from 187,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 620,591 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 965,126 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Fox News Publishes an Op-Ed Article from Uranium Energy Corp Chairman Spencer Abraham – PRNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Nick Hodge: It’s Not Too Late to Invest in Uranium – Investing News Network” published on January 31, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Uranium Energy Corp Receives Radioactive Material License for the Burke Hollow ISR Project in South Texas – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “VRIC 2019, Day 2: Notes from the Floor – Investing News Network” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Corp Outlines Development Plans in Preparation for the Mid-2019 US Government National Security Action on Uranium Imports – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc, a New York-based fund reported 110,595 shares. Bridgeway has invested 0.01% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). United Automobile Association holds 0% or 19,733 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 24,460 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Group One Trading LP reported 47,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 1.93 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0% or 91,041 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Prudential accumulated 14,270 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). D E Shaw Inc has 53,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 62,457 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 24,387 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $40,787 activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $14,030 was bought by MELBYE SCOTT.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.45 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pfizer’s (PFE) Avastin Biosimilar Zirabev Gets FDA Approval – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen completes Nuevolution buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets 2nd Label Expansion Approval in June – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Limited Liability reported 4,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 3,407 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 49,084 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.4% or 10,787 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Midas holds 1.17% or 14,450 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spinnaker, a Maine-based fund reported 9,993 shares. Brookstone Capital accumulated 2,450 shares. 325 are held by Cls Invests Lc. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hudock Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,007 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 21,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney holds 1.1% or 27,148 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru National Bank invested in 0.01% or 722 shares.