Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Position by $764,917; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Increased by $666,160 Its Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 60,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 2.57 million shares traded or 42.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 5,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 229,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 235,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42,419 shares to 848,077 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 30,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).