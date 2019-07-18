Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $764,917; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Its Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 5,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 235,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 4.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 8.91 million shares traded or 12.59% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 431,929 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.62% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 95,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited accumulated 133,920 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 377,584 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Company holds 9,600 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advisory Research invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.37% or 18,226 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 124,372 shares. 105,503 were reported by Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc. Todd Asset Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 396,798 shares. Horizon Invs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verity Asset Mngmt owns 12,095 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.59 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Marijuana Stock Cronos Group Jumped 13.5% in June – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks Are Buyout Candidates – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria’s Cigarette Price Hike Really the Bullish Sign Analysts Think? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 75,975 shares to 179,898 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 137,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).