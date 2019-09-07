Rnc Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Stock Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Swarthmore Group Lowered Its Position by $7.63 Million as Valuation Declined

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 73,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 182,730 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pacific Management holds 1.49% or 125,298 shares. Jcic Asset has 709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 6,299 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 270,320 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv owns 187,288 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 31,960 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Lc owns 12,433 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 41,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,148 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.98% or 62,258 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 30,616 shares to 521,371 shares, valued at $32.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.