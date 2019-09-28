Rnc Capital Management Has Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; 2U (TWOU) Shorts Increased By 7%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) had an increase of 7% in short interest. TWOU’s SI was 11.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7% from 10.78 million shares previously. With 953,800 avg volume, 12 days are for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s short sellers to cover TWOU’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 3,193 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 273,347 shares with $28.23M value, up from 270,154 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $102.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 120.11% above currents $15.81 stock price. 2U had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 75% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why 2U Stock Jumped 39.7% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “2U, Inc. and Keypath Education Join Emerson College to Deliver Online MA in Digital Marketing and Data Analytics – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VAL, NTAP, and TWOU of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

