Rnc Capital Management Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $920,400

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 11,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $205.46. About 1.31M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s […]; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 11,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,256 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, up from 258,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.07M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares to 229,817 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 338,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,954 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP invested in 102,844 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 658,078 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman holds 0.25% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Linscomb & Williams reported 1,143 shares. Company Tx accumulated 58,900 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited owns 2,278 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 137,467 shares. Citigroup owns 1.14 million shares. Valueworks Llc accumulated 38,060 shares. Aqr Lc stated it has 316,122 shares. Stevens Lp invested 0.52% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Fincl Capital reported 1,141 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

