Rnc Capital Management Has Lifted By $6.86 Million Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; Dorman Products (DORM) Shorts Increased By 1.95%

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DORM’s SI was 2.63M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 160,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM)’s short sellers to cover DORM’s short positions. The SI to Dorman Products Inc’s float is 9.72%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 143,774 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM)

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Corporation (CCL) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 137,210 shares as Carnival Corporation (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 401,039 shares with $20.34 million value, up from 263,829 last quarter. Carnival Corporation now has $31.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 3.30 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 29.20% above currents $43.67 stock price. Carnival Corp had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Nomura downgraded Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 97,244 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 779,186 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. E&G Advsr Lp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited holds 0.03% or 326 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 391 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 8,835 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 581,975 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited reported 171,142 shares stake. Ca accumulated 27,020 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 0% or 24,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 33,367 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 64,804 shares to 12,401 valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,503 shares and now owns 229,817 shares. Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cronos Group, Pearson, and Dorman Products Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Dorman Products, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,461 shares. Coldstream Capital holds 0.02% or 2,366 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Amer Cap Mgmt invested in 221,095 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Third Avenue owns 0.29% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 43,600 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.04% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Pitcairn Company reported 3,837 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 45,646 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C has invested 0.27% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 188,920 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 4,690 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).