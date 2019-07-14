Rnc Capital Management Has Increased Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.16 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 18,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,208 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28 million, up from 423,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 1.16 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 1,841 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 8. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 82,223 shares to 132,858 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 87,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.01% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. S&T Bancorp Pa accumulated 1.38% or 361,871 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 12,769 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd accumulated 44,900 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 100 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 6,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Cap Management Company accumulated 1.56M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Liability holds 36,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 685,560 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Axa holds 1.01 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Raymond James Associates reported 1.39M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 16,035 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Corporation reported 34,457 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,233 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 94,906 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,523 shares. Invest House Limited Liability owns 6,758 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.03% or 1.56M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.32M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited reported 24,960 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Assetmark holds 0.29% or 433,260 shares in its portfolio. 28,253 are held by Brinker Inc. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 12,757 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 7,100 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfa Intl Small Cap Value Fund (DISVX) by 526,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,965 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).