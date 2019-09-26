Rnc Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $24.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Holding by $837,936

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1812.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 119,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 125,572 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.12 million, up from 6,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 34,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 784,735 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34 million, down from 819,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 213,752 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 241,748 shares to 89,807 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,670 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Independent Investors Incorporated has 9,207 shares. 228,303 are owned by Alta Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Endowment Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 25,307 shares. 20,345 are held by Quadrant Ltd Liability Corp. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 3,078 shares in its portfolio. 55,517 are owned by Renaissance Inv Gp Limited. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwh Mngmt holds 14,707 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0.4% or 439,737 shares. Spark Management Ltd accumulated 12,500 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept accumulated 1,875 shares. Btim Corporation owns 19,311 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 837,740 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).