Rnc Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by $764,917 as Market Value Rose; Capital International Trimmed Holding in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by $1.97 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 57,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,035 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 332,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 5,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, down from 235,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,563 shares to 62,555 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.