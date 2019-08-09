Rnc Capital Management Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Cummins Has 1.44 Sentiment

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 396 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 275 sold and trimmed stock positions in Cummins Inc. The funds in our database reported: 123.87 million shares, down from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cummins Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 269 New Position: 127.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 33.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 373,658 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 726,677 shares with $42.97 million value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $230.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.15 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 518,344 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.12% invested in the company for 1,835 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,444 shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 1.08M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of The West invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 90,232 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 36,160 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kings Point Mgmt owns 10,098 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment holds 1.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.32 million shares. Moors & Cabot owns 419,334 shares. Reaves W H Company Inc invested in 3.81% or 1.95M shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 1.13% or 87,503 shares in its portfolio. Miller Investment Management Lp accumulated 38,965 shares. Telemus Cap Lc owns 43,097 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com reported 46,768 shares. 19,719 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Beutel Goodman & Limited stated it has 5.16 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 69,707 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 4,883 shares to 270,154 valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 15,880 shares and now owns 20,211 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

