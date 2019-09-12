Rnc Capital Management Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase& Co (JPM) Holding by $1.38 Million; Share Price Rose; Lincoln Capital Has Increased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $311,740 as Share Value Declined

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 2.75M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc analyzed 12,464 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 440,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.25 million, down from 452,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $374.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 390,672 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $48.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 22,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga" published on September 11, 2019

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Grp Inc reported 1.45% stake. Paradigm Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,666 shares. General holds 1.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 182,300 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,438 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc has 31,604 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.26 million shares. Sol Cap Mngmt holds 23,304 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Incorporated has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6,831 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Company accumulated 189,848 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.81% or 31,615 shares. New York-based Nottingham Advsr has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Counselors Incorporated accumulated 1.58% or 348,557 shares.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.