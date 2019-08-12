Rnc Capital Management Has Boosted Omnicom Group (OMC) Position By $1.32 Million; Saba Capital Management LP Raised Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) stake by 45.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 202,260 shares as Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 645,533 shares with $6.49 million value, up from 443,273 last quarter. Royce Global Value Tr Inc now has $104.40M valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 9,367 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Omnicom Group (OMC) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 18,373 shares as Omnicom Group (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 442,208 shares with $32.28M value, up from 423,835 last quarter. Omnicom Group now has $17.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.23M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 367,176 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg invested in 0.06% or 866,994 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.65% or 67,418 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,800 shares. 235,524 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cambridge owns 3,647 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.05% or 17,308 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 108,070 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.06% or 3,836 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 110,333 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 1.68 million shares. Natixis has 311,178 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 10,024 were reported by Acropolis Ltd Liability Co. 61,030 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets Inc.

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,061 shares to 184,412 valued at $35.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,451 shares and now owns 893,013 shares. Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $83 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 7.36% above currents $78.55 stock price. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of OMC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RGT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.70 million shares or 1.48% more from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 18,999 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 59,123 shares. Da Davidson Com owns 26,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Cornerstone Advisors owns 54,000 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 21,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Limited Co Il holds 12,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,152 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Communications Inc has 0.01% invested in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 39,388 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Grace & White Inc New York invested in 47,912 shares or 0.11% of the stock.