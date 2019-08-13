Rnc Capital Management Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Stake By $6.18 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) stake by 28.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 55,720 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 140,550 shares with $15.74 million value, down from 196,270 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corpora now has $3.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 168,920 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 21.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc acquired 62,629 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 350,376 shares with $30.97M value, up from 287,747 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $128.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 2.11M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 373,658 shares to 726,677 valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY) stake by 253,939 shares and now owns 221,883 shares. Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 4,661 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Howard Cap has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Narwhal Capital holds 20,052 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.62% stake. Moors & Cabot owns 43,560 shares. Montecito Savings Bank & Tru invested in 8,081 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank reported 5.46 million shares. City Holdings reported 5,530 shares. Waters Parkerson Company stated it has 297,799 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 173,297 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 24 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3,716 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.8% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 64,674 shares. Toth Advisory invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $94 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) stake by 4,138 shares to 43,790 valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) stake by 52,028 shares and now owns 146,513 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc. was raised too.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 12%, Has Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CCMP) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.