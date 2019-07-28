Rnc Capital Management Has Boosted Its International Paper Co (IP) Position by $3.54 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Chartist Has Increased Its Stake

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 807,087 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.34 million, up from 730,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.68 million shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

