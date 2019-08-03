Rnc Capital Management Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $22.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Systematic Financial Management LP Holds Position in Ph Glatfelter Co. (GLT)

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 373,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 726,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.97 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Ph Glatfelter Co. (GLT) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 30,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 556,589 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, up from 525,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Ph Glatfelter Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $670.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 211,598 shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 46,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 15,088 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Captrust Fincl owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,611 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 2.78M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 12,858 shares. 40,262 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 18,637 shares. 61,938 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glatfelter Completes Sale of Specialty Papers Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Completes Acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s European Nonwovens Business – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Enters Into Consent Decree to Resolve Fox River Environmental Liability – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Get Rid of Glatfelter (GLT) Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Formula One Series C by 166,883 shares to 70,127 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,655 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp. (Reit) (NYSE:SLG).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 250,326 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 18,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.