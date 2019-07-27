Rnc Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $578,529 as Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Increased Position by $517,422

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,412 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04M, down from 187,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3117% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Tells Congress Regulation Is ‘Inevitable’ (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Other Tech Giants Scrutinized by Congress Over User Data; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash hoard has more than doubled in two years; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history:; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 250,326 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

