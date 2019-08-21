Rnc Capital Management Cut Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Has 2.86 Sentiment

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 3,061 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Rnc Capital Management Llc holds 184,412 shares with $35.04M value, down from 187,473 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $121.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 2.71M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.43, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 20 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased equity positions in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.64 million shares, up from 7.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 4.67 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 79,282 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 61,328 shares.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $234.24 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 20,724 shares traded. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 76,925 shares to 807,087 valued at $37.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) stake by 137,210 shares and now owns 401,039 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

