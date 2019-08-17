Rnc Capital Management Boosted Its International Paper Co (IP) Holding by $3.54 Million; Stock Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Wms Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 807,087 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.34 million, up from 730,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.48M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Windstream Enterprise Offers Customer Migration Options With Avaya Cloud-based IP Solution – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Shippers Want More Say In Carrier Operations – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

