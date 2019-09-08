RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RMG Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 52.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.