RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates RMG Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 52.8% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
