RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.