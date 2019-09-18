RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
